Goldman removes Blackrock from Conviction List, lowers EPS estimates, still bullish

Goldman analyst Alexander Blostein removes Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) from America's Conviction List, but retains a Buy rating on the stock.

12-month PT of $475 indicates 16% upside.

"We continue to view BLK as a structural winner in the space with significant runway in ETFs, best-in-class diversification across products and geographies and significant scale. That said, near-term organic fee growth dynamics and continued fee rate headwinds are likely to pressure the stock’s near-to-medium revenue outlook, likely keeping operating income growth below 10% through 2020E (ex. an equity rally)."

Says that "in this revenue environment" expects to see "incremental focus on expenses" with potential to continue to deliver positive operating leverage, "though likely not clearing the ~10% y/y operating income growth rate" that historically warranted the stock's premium.

Following nearly a 25% YTD decline, at 14.2X 2019E P/E, says the risk/reward remains compelling vs. other traditional managers.

Lowers 2019/2020 EPS estimates to $28.76/$31.40 from $30.74/$34.14.