Clovis' Rubraca shows positive action in late-stage prostate cancer study

Preliminary results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, TRITON2, evaluating Clovis Oncology's (NASDAQ:CLVS) Rubraca (rucaparib) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) showed a 44% objective response rate (ORR) (n=11/25). The data are being presented at ESMO in Munich.

Median duration of response has not been reached.

51% confirmed PSA response rate (n=23/45) in PSA-evaluable patients with a BRCA1/2 alteration.

No new safety signals observed.

The poster discussion session will also include the first presentation of genomic profiling data based on tumor tissue (biopsy) and plasma cell-free DNA (cfDNA) (liquid biopsy) from the TRITON program. The data suggest that cfDNA can be used to identify deleterious homologous recombination (HR) gene alterations less invasively.

#ESMO

Previously: Clovis Oncology receives Breakthrough Therapy designation for Rubraca (Oct. 2)