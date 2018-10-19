Ford downgraded at Morgan Stanley on lack of restructuring progress

Ford (NYSE:F) is downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $10 price target, cut from $14, by Morgan Stanley, as analyst Adam Jonas says the market needs more evidence of success before embracing the Ford restructuring story.

While Jonas sees to potential for "tens of thousands" of headcount cuts, he is increasingly concerned that capital markets lack confidence that Ford will take decisive action fast enough.

Jonas says General Motors has taken action to attract significant outside capital that validates its GM Cruise investment, which he values at $11.5B, but the analyst's valuation of Ford's Argo AI business remains stuck at $1B with no clear catalyst for how such assets can be recognized by the market.