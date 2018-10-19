P&G gains 4.4% premarket as fiscal Q1 EPS beats, reaffirms year guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) climbs 4.4% in premarket trading as fiscal Q1 core EPS of $1.12 surpasses consensus estimate of $1.09, and the consumer-products giant says it's on track to meet top- and bottom-line targets for its fiscal year.

Q1 net sales of $16.7B, beating consensus by $220M, came in-line with a year ago as foreign exchange hurt sales by 3%.

Excluding forex impacts, acquisitions and divestitures, organic sales rose 4% driven by a 3% increase in shipment volume, and a 1% increase from positive mix impact on strong growth in beauty and fabric & home care categories. Pricing was neutral to the quarter.

Q1 Beauty segment organic sales rose 7% Y/Y, while Fabric & Home Care organic sales increased 5%.

For FY2019, P&G reaffirms organic sales growth guidance of 2%-3%.

Now expects all-in sales growth of down 2% to in-line from FY2018, including a headwind of 3-4 percentage points sales growth from foreign exchange.

Also maintains FY2019 core EPS growth of 3%-8% vs. FY2018 core EPS of $4.22.

Sees year adjusted free cash flow productivity of 90% or better.

Expects to pay more than $7B in dividends and repurchase up to $5B of common shares.

