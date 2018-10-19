Stifel cuts eBay on weak Q3 GMV; shares -4%

Stifel downgrades eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from Buy to Hold and cuts the target from $43 to $35.

Analyst Scott Devitt cites PayPal’s earnings release disclosed weak Q3 gross merchandise value trends for eBay. Devitt says PayPal implies that eBay’s marketplace GMV grew 3.4% Y/Y compared to the analyst’s estimate of 7.2%.

Devitt cuts his Q3 GMV estimate to +4.4% and lowers his future growth estimates.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

EBAY shares are down 4% premarket to $30.29.

