New York threatens to block CVS-Aetna tie-up - NY Post

The New York Post reports that NY Department of Financial Services Superintendent Maria Vullo is threatening to stop the CVS-Aetna merger if the companies do not commit to holding insurance premiums steady in the state and its pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) submit to state regulation.

A year ago, Ms. Vullo said independent NY pharmacies using CVS' PBM saw a large cut in generic drug reimbursements. Shortly afterward, CVS began asking cash-strapped pharmacies to sell their stores to it.

NY is the last major obstacle to the deal.

(NYSE:CVS)(NYSE:AET)