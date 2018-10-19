FDA approves Anavex Life Sciences' IND for Phase 2 trial of ANAVEX2-73; shares ahead 34% premarket

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) has received confirmation from the FDA that its Investigational New Drug application (IND) is now open for ANAVEX2-73 for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a rare and catastrophic neurodevelopmental disease.

ANAVEX2-73 activates the Sigma-1 receptor protein, which serves as a molecular chaperone and functional modulator involved in restoring homeostasis. It has already received orphan drug designation for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Pharmacokinetic and dose finding will be investigated in a total of 15 patients over a 7-week treatment period including ANAVEX2-73-specific genomic precision medicine biomarkers.