Wedbush starts Pivotal at Outperform on subscription growth

Wedbush starts Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) at Outperform with a $25 price target.
The firm expects PVTL to benefit long-term from the “unprecedented digital disruption currently faced by enterprises.”
Despite the Q2 billings miss, Wedbush thinks Pivotal has healthy core fundamentals and market opportunity and, in the middle term, a long runway.
Wedbush forecasts strong subscription growth of 35% to 40% on average over the next three years with the potential for upside.
Upcoming catalyst: Pivotal will next report earnings in mid-December.
Source: Research note.
PVTL shares are up 1.6% premarket to $18.67.
