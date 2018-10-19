Wedbush starts Pivotal at Outperform on subscription growth

Wedbush starts Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) at Outperform with a $25 price target.

The firm expects PVTL to benefit long-term from the “unprecedented digital disruption currently faced by enterprises.”

Despite the Q2 billings miss, Wedbush thinks Pivotal has healthy core fundamentals and market opportunity and, in the middle term, a long runway.

Wedbush forecasts strong subscription growth of 35% to 40% on average over the next three years with the potential for upside.

Upcoming catalyst: Pivotal will next report earnings in mid-December.

Source: Research note.