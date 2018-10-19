Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) resumed with Neutral rating and $33 (10% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray. Shares up 11% premarket on Rubrace data in mCRPC.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) initiated with Overweight rating and $33 (45% upside) price target at Piper.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) resumed with Buy rating and $116 (14% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch.

Halozyme (NASDAQ:HALO) resumed with Neutral rating and $17 (flat) price target at Piper.

LabCorp (NYSE:LH) resumed with Buy rating and $197 (15% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) resumed with Sell rating at Goldman Sachs.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) resumed with Neutral rating at Goldman.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) initiated with Outperform rating and $6.50 (44% upside) price target at Cowen and Company.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) upgraded to Neutral with a $125 (6% downside risk) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) upgraded to Buy with a $610 (17% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity following Q3 results. Shares up 2% premarket.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) upgraded to Outperform with a $44 (23% upside) price target at IFS Securities. Upgraded to Buy at Goldman. Shares up 3% premarket.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) upgraded to Outperform at William Blair.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) downgraded to Market Perform at Bernstein. Shares down 1% premarket.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) downgraded to Outperform with an $11 (156% upside) price target at IFS Securities.