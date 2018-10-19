Schlumberger +1% as Q3 profit edges past estimates

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) +1% pre-market after reporting a slight Q3 earnings beat and in-line revenues of $8.5B on higher oilfield services demand.

SLB says revenue from its international business gained 3% Q/Q to $5.2B while North America revenue rose 2% to $3.2B, the first time international revenue grew faster than North America sequentially since Q2 2014, as supply constraints in the Permian constrained hydraulic fracturing activity; on a Y/Y basis, North America revenue rose 23% while international added 1%.

"With the outlook for global economic growth and oil demand remaining solid, we continue to see a need for a multiyear increase in international E&P investment, which is very good news for Schlumberger," the company says.