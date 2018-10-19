Tech | On the Move

Wedbush out positive on Adobe but starts Neutral

|About: Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)|By:, SA News Editor

Wedbush initiates Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) with a Neutral rating and a $270 price target, an 8% upside to yesterday’s close.

The firm says Adobe management has “engineered a Picasso-like model transition from its original license roots to a subscription based business” that was “flawless” with “minimal speed bumps.”   

Wedbush is neutral on the currently balanced risk/reward on shares but expects ARPU expansion, more price increases, and positive growth catalysts in the next few years. 

Upcoming catalysts: This year’s Marketo and Magneto acquisitions will start showing more numbers. The next earnings report is expected in mid-December. 

Source: Research note. 

Adobe shares are up 1% premarket to $252.92.   

