Wedbush out positive on Adobe but starts Neutral

Wedbush initiates Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) with a Neutral rating and a $270 price target, an 8% upside to yesterday’s close.

The firm says Adobe management has “engineered a Picasso-like model transition from its original license roots to a subscription based business” that was “flawless” with “minimal speed bumps.”

Wedbush is neutral on the currently balanced risk/reward on shares but expects ARPU expansion, more price increases, and positive growth catalysts in the next few years.

Upcoming catalysts: This year’s Marketo and Magneto acquisitions will start showing more numbers. The next earnings report is expected in mid-December.

Source: Research note.