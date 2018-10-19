UCB presents data for CIMZIA and bimekizumab in patients with axial spondyloarthritis, psoriatic arthritis and RA

UCB, presents data highlighting the potential value of CIMZIA (certolizumab pegol) and one of its key pipeline molecules, bimekizumab, in patients with axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) spectrum, psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Findings will be presented at the American College of Rheumatology/Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals Annual Meeting on October 19-24, in Chicago, Illinois.

Oral presentation of results from C-AXSPAND, the first Phase 3 study to follow non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) patients for 52 weeks, demonstrated positive results for CIMZIA in this patient population when added to common background medications.

Interim results from the Phase 2b BE ACTIVE study, assessing the response of bimekizumab in the treatment of active PsA, will be presented as part of an oral session.

Data suggest that bimekizumab substantially improved joint and skin measures through 48 weeks, supporting neutralizing of IL-17F in addition to IL-17A, as a promising approach in patients with active PsA.

Results from C-OPTIMISE study show that patients with nr-axSpA and ankylosing spondylitis, achieved sustained remission with CIMZIA.

Also, in ÉCLAIR study, rheumatoid arthritis patients treated with CIMZIA experienced disease improvements at 12 months, which were sustained up to 36 months.