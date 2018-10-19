European advisory group backs six new meds

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP recommends the following medicines for approval:

Shire plc's (NASDAQ:SHPG) Takhyzyro (lanadelumab) for angioedema attacks.

Lupin Europe GmbH's Namuscla (mexiletine hydrochloride) for myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders.

Sanofi Pasteur's (NYSE:SNY) Dengvaxia [dengue tetravalent vaccine (live, attenuated)] for the prevention of dengue disease.

Seqirus Netherlands B.V.'s Flucelvax Tetra (influenza vaccine surface antigen inactivated prepared cell cultures) for the prevention of flu in patients at least nine years old.

AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Bevespi Aerosphere (glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

Mylan's (NASDAQ:MYL) Ogivri (trastuzumab), a biosimilar to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Herceptin.

Final decisions from the European Commission usually take ~60 days.