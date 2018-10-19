VF Corp. moves up after Q2 beat, upsized guidance, dividend hike

VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) +1.7% pre-market after FQ2 earnings and revenue both top analyst expectations while also guiding 2019 earnings above consensus and raising its dividend by 11%.

Revenue rose 15% to $3.91B from $3.39B in the year-ago quarter, including a 26% jump for the Vans brand and a 5% increase for North Face; international revenue rose 13%.

FQ2 gross margin declined 10 bps to 50.1%, as the impact of acquisitions was partially offset by a mix-shift toward higher margin businesses and continued focus on fundamentals; excluding acquisitions, adjusted gross margin rose 70 bps to 50.9%.

VF raises its FY 2019 guidance, now seeing EPS of $3.65 vs. its previous outlook of $3.52-$3.57 and above the $3.63 analyst consensus estimate, with revenue of $13.7B vs. its prior view of $13.6B-$13.7B and in-line with $13.7B consensus.