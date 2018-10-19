EMA advisory group backs new indications for three meds

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted positive opinions backing expanded uses for the following drugs:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) Kalydeco (ivacaftor) for use in children as young as 12 months old.

Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as adjuvant treatment of melanoma in adults with lymph node involvement who have undergone complete resection.

Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) NovoSeven (eptacog alfa) in patients with Glanzmann’s thrombasthenia, past or present resistance to platelet transfusions or where platelets are not readily available.

Final decisions from the European Commision usually take ~60 days.