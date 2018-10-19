SunTrust gains 2.5% premarket as Q3 beats consensus

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) posts Q3 EPS of $1.56, including 14-cent tax benefit from the impact of tax reform and the consolidation of SunTrust Mortgage into SunTrust Bank, beating consensus estimate by 17 cents.

SunTrust climbs 2.5% in premarket trading

"We have revenue momentum going into the fourth quarter of the year, and 2018 is on track to be the seventh consecutive year of growth in earnings per share, improved efficiency, and higher capital returns," says Chairman and CEO William H. Rogers, Jr.

Q3 total revenue of $2.29B fell from $2.32B in Q2 and was up slightly from $2.28B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 Net interest income of $1.51B rose from $1.49B in Q2 and $1.43B a year ago; net interest margin-FTE was 3.27% vs. 3.28% in Q2 and 3.15% a year ago.

Q3 provision for credit losses of $61M rises from $32M in Q2, but almost half of the $120M provision in Q3 2017.

Q3 average performing loans held for investment increased 1% vs. Q2, driven by growth in C&I, CRE, residential mortgages, and consumer direct loans.

Q3 return on average common shareholders' equity 13.01% vs. 9.03% a year ago.

