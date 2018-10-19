NuVasive names J. Christopher Barry as CEO

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) has named J. Christopher Barry to succeed Gregory T. Lucier as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 5. Mr. Barry will join the Board of Directors; Mr. Lucier will continue to serve as chairman of the Board.

Mr. Barry, currently serves as Senior VP and President of Surgical Innovations.

Additionally, Matt Link, currently executive VP, Strategy, Technology and Corporate Development, is promoted to President.

The Company will further discuss the management transition plan on its Q3 2018 earnings call scheduled for October 30, at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.