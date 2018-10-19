JPMorgan trims auto supplier outlooks

via Bloomberg

Auto parts suppliers - particularly those most exposed to light vehicle markets in China and Europe - need to brace themselves for not-so-good Q3 numbers, says analyst Ryan Brinkman.

European automakers are dealing with new "WLTP" emissions testing rules, and China production fell short of hopes.

Brinkman and team downgrade Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) to Neutral from Overweight, and say Adient (NASDAQ:ADNT), Lear (NYSE:LEA), Visteon (NYSE:VC), and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) could be hardest hit thanks to their geographic profiles.

Upgraded to Overweight is Dana (NYSE:DAN) thanks to recent share price underperformance. The team is also fans of American Axle (NYSE:AXL) and Meritor (NYSE:MTOR).