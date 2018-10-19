Celanese +5% after earnings; Goldman sees 'opportunistic entry point'

Celanese (NYSE:CE) +4.9% pre-market after easily beating Q3 earnings expectations and raising full-year EPS guidance to $10.90-$11.10, above the $10.78 analyst consensus estimate.

CE says its earnings performance in recent quarters underlines a sustainable upward shift in the earnings levels of both the Acetyl Chain and Engineered Materials businesses as they each move toward becoming enterprises with $1B in adjusted EBITDA by 2020.

CE trades at a discount compared to the company’s earnings outlook and "mis-match [which] presents an opportunistic entry point," says Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Maguire, who rates the stock as a Conviction List Buy with a $132 price target.

Maguire says CE’s shares came under pressure due to PPG’s Oct. 8 warning, but CE’s Q3 results show the attraction of its differentiated Engineered Materials platform accentuated by 8% organic growth to the auto OEM market, far outpacing declining global build rates in Q3.

Source: Bloomberg First Word