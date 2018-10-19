DSMB confirms data from from mid-stage study of NeuVax + Herceptin in certain breast cancer patients

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) announces that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) unanimously concluded that the final data from the Phase 2b study of NeuVax (nelipepimut-S) in combination with Trastuzumab (Herceptin) in HER2 1+/2+ breast cancer patients confirms the previously announced findings from the interim analysis of this study.

