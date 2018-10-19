Deciphera Pharma down 16% premarket on updated early-stage DCC-2618 data

Thinly traded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) slumps 16% premarket on modest volume in reaction to updated data from a Phase 1 study evaluating lead candidate DCC-2618 in patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). The results are being presented at ESMO in Munich.

Investors appear to be reacting to the lower overall response rate (ORR) of 18% in a second-line setting, lower than 24% reported in June. The disease control rate (DCR) (responders + stable cancer) was comparable (81% vs. 80%) in the combined second- and third-line group, though.

