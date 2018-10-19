PayPal gains 8.1% after after Q3 beat, BTIG's Venmo-based upgrade

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) advances 8.0% in premarket action following Q3 beat and an upgrade to buy from neutral by BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, based on the progress the company's making in monetizing Venmo.

He sets a price target of $95, an upside potential of 23% based on Thursday's close of $77.48.

24% of Venmo's users engaged in a monetization event during Q3, up from 17% in Q2.

"That figure made more meaningful the 78% increase in volume to $16.7B that Venmo reported during 3Q18, in our view," Palmer writes in a note.

Furthermore, the midpoint of PayPal's earnings guidance range is above consensus.

David Russell of TradeStation has a different take on PayPal's Q3 results. "Earnings and revenue beat expectations slightly, but the overall payment volumes were a little light," he says. "Investor sentiment toward tech, the Nasdaq, and growth have all weakened recently and PYPL’s quarter doesn’t suggest it will be immune to those forces."

