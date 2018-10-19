PayPal's 8% advance among premarket gainers

NCTY +406%.
CNET +53%.
LMFA +36%.
CREG +34%.
AVXL +29% as FDA approves Anavex Life Sciences' IND for Phase 2 trial of ANAVEX2-73.
TAOP +22% as five companies have joined the Taoping Alliance.
JMU +17%.
CNTF +15%.
CCIH +15%.
NIHD +15%.
PLAG +15%.
TTGT +10% on move to SmallCap 600.
VLRX +10% as V-Go insulin delivery device launched in Italy.
CLDC +9%.
RENN +8%.
CCCL +6%.
VLP +7% on merger with Valero Energy.
FBIO +12%.
CJJD +6%.
CLVS +5% on announcing initial data from its ongoing Phase 2 TRITON2 clinical trial of Rubraca at the ESMO 2018 Congress
