PayPal's 8% advance among premarket gainers

NCTY +406%.

CNET +53%.

LMFA +36%.

CREG +34%.

AVXL +29% as FDA approves Anavex Life Sciences' IND for Phase 2 trial of ANAVEX2-73.

TAOP +22% as five companies have joined the Taoping Alliance.

JMU +17%.

CNTF +15%.

CCIH +15%.

NIHD +15%.

PLAG +15%.

TTGT +10% on move to SmallCap 600.

VLRX +10% as V-Go insulin delivery device launched in Italy.

CLDC +9%.

SKX +8% on Q3 result.

RENN +8%.

PYPL +8% on Q3 result.

CCCL +6%.

VLP +7% on merger with Valero Energy.

FBIO +12%.

PG +6% on Q1 result.

CJJD +6%.

CLVS +5% on announcing initial data from its ongoing Phase 2 TRITON2 clinical trial of Rubraca at the ESMO 2018 Congress

