Report: Google's app suite could cost EU makers $40/phone

Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) app suite could cost phone manufacturers as much as $40 per phone under its revised Android plans in the wake of the $5B EU antitrust fine.

The figure comes from documents seen by The Verge. The price applies to the Google Mobile Services suite of apps, which includes the Play store.

But Google is offering separate agreements to cover some/all of the licensing costs for those that also choose to install Chrome and Google search, which were moved to separate licenses. The setup essentially puts all of the products back in one bundle unless a company wants to pay a higher price.

Fees will vary depending on location and device type and would only apply to devices activated after February 1 next year.

