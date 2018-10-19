Interpublic Group +2.8% after beat driven by broad growth

Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) is up 2.8% premarket after beating expectations with its Q3 earnings report amid broad sales growth despite currency headwinds.

Revenues grew 3.4% and organic revenues even better, up 5.4%.

Operating income was $262M; excluding Acxiom transaction costs, it was $273M.

Organic net revenue growth in the U.S. was 5%, while internationally it was 6%.

"These results were driven by strong top- and bottom-line performance in media, as well as growth from our three global creative networks, our marketing services agencies and our digital offerings," says CEO Michael Roth.

It reaffirmed full-year guidance for organic net revenue growth of 4%-4.5% as well as targeting 60-70 basis points of margin expansion.

Previously: Interpublic Group of Companies beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 19 2018)

