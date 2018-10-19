EU approves Microsoft's GitHub buy

The European Commission approves Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) $7.5B acquisition of GitHub without conditions.

Key quote: “The Commission found that the combination of Microsoft and GitHub’s activities on these markets would raise no competition concerns because the merged entity would continue to face significant competition from other players on both markets.”

The acquisition was announced in June.

Microsoft shares are up 1% to $109.54.

