BioLineRx down 21% on mid-stage data for BL-804 in pancreatic cancer

BioLineRx (BLRX -21% ) is down out of the gate this morning as investors appear disappointed with topline results from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating lead candidate BL-8040 plus Merck's (MRK -0.1% ) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The data are being presented at ESMO in Munich.

The study enrolled 37 patients who progressed after one or more lines of therapy. The disease control rate (DCR) (responders + stable cancer) was 34.5% (n=10/29) in evaluable participants, but there was only one partial responder. Median overall survival (OS) was 3.3 months. The six-month survival rate was 34.4%.

The triple combination arm (BL-8040/Keytruda/chemo) in a second-line setting will commence later this quarter with topline data expected in H2 2019.

#ESMO

Previously: BioLineRx initiates mid-stage study of BL-8040/KEYTRUDA combo for pancreatic cancer; shares up 11% premarket (Jan. 17, 2017)

Previously: BioLineRx expands immuno-oncology collaboration in pancreatic cancer (July 30)