Citizens Financial climbs 1.8% after Q3 earnings beat

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) gains 1.8% in early trading after Q3 underlying EPS of 93 cents surpasses consensus estimate by 4 cents.

Q3 net interest income of $1.15B rose 2% Q/Q, fueled by higher loan yields, loan growth, and the benefit of day count; net interest margin of 3.19% improves by 1 basis point, as higher loans yields were partly offset by a 1 bp reduction tied to the FAMC acquisition.Year-ago NIM was 3.05%.

Q3 noninterest income of $416M rose 7% Q/Q, helped by the $24M impact of the FAMC acquisition, largely in mortgage banking fees as well as higher service charges and fees, and trust and investment services fees.

Total assets of $158.6B as of Sept. 30, 2018 rose 2% from Q2, reflecting a $1.3B increase in loans and leases and a $1.7B increased from the FAMC acquisition.

Q3 return on average common equity of 8.8% vs. 8.7% in Q2 and 6.9% in Q3 2017.

Q3 common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 10.8% vs. 11.2% in Q2 and 11.1% a year ago.

