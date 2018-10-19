Exponent +3.5% post Q3 results

Exponent (EXPO +3.5% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 8.8% Y/Y to $95.3M.

Revenues before reimbursements were $88.7M (+8% Y/Y) & Reimbursements of $6.6M (+26.9% Y/Y).

Operating margin declined 41 bps to 21.6% & EBIDTA margin declined 46 bps to 26%.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13/share.

Outlook 2018: We expect revenues before reimbursements to grow in the high-single digits and EBITDA margin to increase by ~50 bps Y/Y; consolidated income tax rate ~22%-23% for 2018.

“Exponent’s unique market position, adaptable business model and diverse clientele position us well for long-term growth.” said Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and CEO.

