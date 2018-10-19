Pareteum hires two business development execs for Americas

Pareteum (TEUM -0.8% ) has ramped up business development hires to target the Americas.

It's named David Hess VP of Sales for North America. He's former CEO of Telia North America and chief operating officer of KDDI Global, and has 20 years of leadership experience in telecom, cloud infrastructure and managed service provider markets.

The company also installed David John as managing director of Latin America. He's led delivery and operations globally as a strategic partner of companies including AT&T, Vodafone, Telefonica, Telecom Italia, Oi, and Sprint, the company says.