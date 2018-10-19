Bank OZK plunges 23% as Q3 shows chink in portfolio's `imperviousness'

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) sinks 23% after Q3 earnings fall short of consensus, dinged by rebranding costs and two big credit charge-offs.

The stock's decline comes from Q3 showing OZK portfolio's "imperviousness" is breached, combined with slower growth and lower NIM, says Raymond James analyst Michael Rose.

Bank OZK's woes are "very company specific" and aren't a reflection of the overall credit quality, he says. "Credit across the industry is still solid."

Even for Bank OZK, "the issues are small and the business isn't broken," he comments.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

