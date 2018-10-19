Stocks start higher with consumer staples, tech providing strength

Stocks open with solid gains following a big rebound in China’s main equity benchmarks that eased worries about waning global growth in the country; Dow +0.7% , S&P +0.8% , Nasdaq +1.1% .

China's Shanghai Composite climbed from a four-year low, +2.9% , even as Q3 GDP came in at a weaker than expected 6.5% Y/Y growth - below the prior quarter's 6.7% growth - as the government announced a series of steps to support the market.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% but Germany's DAX -0.3% and France's CAC -0.6% ; also in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.5% .

In the U.S., sentiment is helped by an upbeat batch of quarterly earnings, with Procter & Gamble +7.4% after beating top and bottom line estimates and reaffirming full-year guidance, and PayPal +9.7% after also beating profit expectations.

Consumer staples ( +1.6% ) and tech ( +1.4% ) are the early leaders among S&P industry groups, while financials ( +0.2% ) lag.

U.S. Treasury prices are quiet, with the two-year yield unchanged at 2.88% and the 10-year yield adding a basis point to 3.19%.

U.S. WTI crude oil +1.2% at $69.47/bbl.

Still ahead: existing home sales