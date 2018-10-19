Rogers Communications sees broad gains in Q3 beat

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is off 0.4% in NYSE trading, countering an up market but trimming opening losses, after its Q3 earnings beat expectations handily.

The company announced a dividend in line with its previous payout, and raised full-year guidance for EBITDA and free cash flow after seeing strong wireless growth.

Overall, revenues grew more than 3% and EBITDA was up 8%.

In wireless, service revenues were up 5% and EBITDA 8%, with a 90-point margin expansion.

Postpaid subscribers grew by a net 124,000; monthly churn was 1.09% (up 7 bps and the best Q3 number in nine years).

Meanwhile, prepaid subs were up by 60,000 net adds. Blended ABPU rose 4% and Blended ARPU was up 3%.

In cable, revenues ticked up 1% and EBITDA 4%, while margins expanded by 160 basis points. Internet net adds were 35,000 (up 6,000).

It's boosted expectations for EBITDA gains to 7-9% Y/Y increase, from a previous forecast for 5-7% gains. EBITDA for 2017 was C$5.5B. It also expects free cash flow to rise 5-7%, up from earlier expectations for gains of 3-5% from 2017's C$1.685B.

There's no change to its capex forecast of C$2.65B-C$2.85B, or for revenue gains of 3-5% from 2017's C$14.369B.

Press release