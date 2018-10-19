Overstock.com's ex-co-president returns as sourcing, operations chief

Overstock.com's (OSTK -0.7% ) former co-president, Dave Nielsen returns to the online discount retailer, in the role of chief sourcing and operations officer.

The move comes as the company's foray into blockchain leads it to move some management into that side of the business, opening up positions on the retailing side.

“In recent communications with our shareholders I have mentioned that our shift of financial capital into blockchain (both into Medici in general and, especially, tZERO) has been matched by a shift of some of our most proven human capital as well," says CEO and Founder Patrick M. Byrne.

In addition, Catherine Borda becomes chief customer officer. Before joining Overstock, Borda spent six years at AT&T, most recently as assistant vice president of audience strategy and planning.

Chris Donnelly is named chief of staff to the president. Before joining Overstock, he built a portfolio of companies and provided them with investment and advisory services.

Nielsen was most recently CEO at Global Access, a provider of logistics technology.

