Dell plans Dec. 11 vote on tracking stock buyback

Dell (NYSE:DVMT) will ask tracking stockholders to vote on the $21.7B buyback offer on December 11, according to Reuters sources.

Investor Carl Icahn, who has an 8.3% stake in the stock that tracks VMware (NYSE:VMW), has publicly pushed back at the plan, saying it would unfairly give $11B in value to Dell’s controlling shareholders.

The tracking stock came to life in 2016 because Dell needed more money for its $67B purchase of data storage company EMC, which held a majority stake in VMware.

If the vote passes, Dell could become public again without an IPO. But the company has admitted a traditional IPO as a backup plan.

Dell shares are up 0.6% to $94.99.

VMware shares are up 1% to $147.10.

