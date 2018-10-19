Idera presents new data on tilsotolimod; investors unmoved, shares down 8%

Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA -8.2% ) is down on light volume in early trade following its announcement of new data from its ILLUMINATE-204 study evaluating tilsotolimod plus BMY's Yervoy (ipilimumab) in patients with advanced melanoma who failed to respond adequately to Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab). The results are being presented at ESMO in Munich.

The overall response rate (ORR) was 39% (n=8/21 which is 38%) with seven of the eight experiencing tumor shrinkage in both injected and uninjected tumors. Four additional patients showed tumor shrinkage in uninjected lesions but they did not meet RECIST response criteria.

#ESMO

