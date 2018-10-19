Bloomberg: Russia offers Exxon new projects amid U.S. sanctions

Russian officials have begun talks with Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.3% ) on possible new oil and gas projects, including in natural gas, refining and chemicals, none of which are currently subject to U.S. sanctions, Bloomberg reports.

The talks could lead to increased cooperation between XOM and Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), even after XOM abandoned most of its joint ventures with the Russian firm - including agreements signed five years ago to drill millions of acres in the Arctic and Black Sea - due to the sanctions.

XOM still has one major operation in Russia: the Sakhalin-1 venture, which started more than a decade ago and pumps more than 200K bbl/day of oil; the two companies resolved a dispute related to the project last month, which helped improve relations between XOM and the Russian government.