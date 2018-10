More on Werner Enterprises Q3 results

Werner Enterprises (WERN +0.6% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 19.1% Y/Y to $629.7M.

Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge were $409.3M (+17% Y/Y) & Werner Logistics revenues of $129.4M (+24% Y/Y).

Operating margin increased 328 bps to 10.1% & Net margin increased 328 bps to 7.5%.

Average revenues per tractor per week +10.3% Y/Y due to a 13.4% increase in average revenues/total mile, partially offset by a 2.7% decrease in average miles per truck.

Truckload Transportation Services: Operating ratio was 87.9%; Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge was 85.9%; Average percentage of empty miles was 12.27%; Average tractors in service were 7,728 (+5.7% Y/Y); Total trailers were 23,345 & Total tractors of 7,135.

Werner Logistics: Average tractors in service was 43; Total trailers were 1,415 & Total tractors 43.

Capex was $114.5M (+107.8% Y/Y) with CFO of $120.1M (+168.7% Y/Y).

Return on assets was 9.5% & Return on equity was 15.4%.

