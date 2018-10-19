Mobile Mini down 3% post Q3 results

Mobile Mini (MINI -3% ) reported Q3 revenue increase of 9.6% Y/Y to $149.71M. Segment revenue: Solution storage $120.37M (+7.8% Y/Y) and Tank & pump solution $29.33M (+17.3% Y/Y).

Rental revenue growth: Tank & Pump Solutions $28.28M (+21.9% Y/Y) and Storage Solutions $112.64M (+7.8% Y/Y).

Q3 Adj. operating margin improved by 445 bps to 24.7% and Adj. EBITDA margin i mproved by 370 bps to 37%.

Storage Solutions - utilization based on number of units expanded 610 bps to 77.9% and Tank & Pump Solutions - utilization based on OEC expanded 560 bps to 72.2%.

Company reported net cash from operating activities of $46.3M and free cash flow of $17.5M.

