Incyte's capmatinib shows positive action in mid-stage lung cancer study; shares ahead 2%

Incyte (INCY +2.4% ) is up on below-average volume following its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, GEOMETRY mono-1, evaluating MET inhibitor capmatinib in 94 adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with MET exon-14-skipping mutations. The data are being presented at ESMO in Munich.

The overall response rates (ORRs) in treatment-naive and treatment-experienced patients were 72.0% and 39.1%, respectively.

About 3 - 4% of NSCLC patients harbor MET mutations.

Licensee Novartis (NVS +1.4% ) expects to file a U.S. marketing application for the indication in 2019.

#ESMO