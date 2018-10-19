The9 vaults 197% as consultant takes 7.4% stake

Mobile game maker The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) has edged close to tripling up on the day, up 197% , after disclosing that company consultant Jie Qin has taken a 7.4% stake in the company.

A filing shows Jie Qin acquired sole voting power in 9M shares.

"Mr. Qin is a consultant of the Issuer. He has more than 20 years of experience in internet and game industries and has provided consulting services with respect to the internet and game industries to the Issuer since 2005," the company says in the filing.

Shares had begun moving postmarket last night.