Kansas City Southern +3% after in‐line earnings, higher carload volume

Kansas City Southern (KSU +3.2% ) sports a solid gain after reporting in-line Q3 earnings that rose 35% Y/Y, with increases in carload volume and product shipments in several of its commodity segments.

KSU says Q3 revenues rose 6% to $699M, aided by a 17% jump in revenue to $160M from the chemicals and petroleum segment, an 8% gain in intermodal revenue to $100M and an 8% increase from the automotive unit to $66M; revenue in industrial and consumer products, and in agriculture and minerals was little changed, while energy fell 2%.

KSU says it faced a "challenging third quarter, as network congestion in northern Mexico led to a difficult operating environment. However, we have taken steps that we are confident will restore our service levels."