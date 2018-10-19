OFG Bancorp jumps 11% as Puerto Rico recovers from last year's storms

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) surges 11% after Q3 results easily beat consensus, buoyed by Puerto Rico's rebound after hurricanes battered the island in September of last year.

Q3 EPS of 42 cents surpassed consensus estimate of 36 cents; that compares with 35 cents in Q2 and break-even in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income increased to $82.3M from $77.6M in Q2 and $80.5M in Q3 2017; net interest margin of 5.38% vs. 5.24% in Q2 and 5.64% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 core net non-interest income of $18.4M was unchanged from Q2, and up from $17.2M a year ago.

Q3 net charge-off rate was 1.39% vs. 1.81% in Q2 and 1.54% in Q3 2017.

Book value per common share of $18.27 vs. $18.01 in Q2 and $17.56 a year ago.

