Bloomberg: J&J, KKR could be buyers for Nestle's skin health unit

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY +3.4% ) is working with advisers on a potential sale of its skin care division which could fetch $8B-$10B, as it moves ahead with plans to narrow its sprawling business interests, Bloomberg reports.

The division may attract bids from personal care companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.1% ) and P-E firms including KKR and Apax Partners, according to the report.

Nestle is weighing a sale of the operations as a whole or in parts and may consider a spinoff, although that option reportedly is less likely; deliberations are said to be at an early stage.