Gentex updates FY2018 guidance, shares up 5.3%

Gentex (GNTX +5.3% ) reports Automotive net sales rose 5% to $449.2M in Q3, aided by an 6% increase in auto-dimming mirror unit shipments sequentially.

Total auto-dimming mirror units +6% Y/Y to 10,229.

Gross margin declined 160 bps to 37.6% & Operating margin declined 175 bps to 27.7%.

The company repurchased ~7.5M shares during the quarter at an average price of $22.98 per share.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: $1.85-1.87B; Gross margin rate: 37.5%-38.0%; Operating expense: $180-185M; Tax rate: 15%-18%; Capex: $95-105M; D&A: $105-110M.

