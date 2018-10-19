Takeda's Alunbrig beats Pfizer's Xalkori in first-line lung cancer study

Intracranial efficiency data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ALTA-1L, evaluating Takeda Pharmaceutical's (OTCPK:TKPYY -0.3% ) ALUNBRIG (brigatinib) compared to Pfizer's (PFE +1.7% ) XALKORI (crizotinib) in first-line ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed the superiority of brigatinib. The results are being presented at ESMO in Munich.

In patients with brain metastases at baseline, treatment with brigatinib reduced the risk of progression in the brain or death by 73%. Intracranial progression-free survival (PFS) in patients without brain metastases at baseline is not yet mature.

Intracranial objective response rate (ORR) in the brigatinib arm was 78% versus 29% for crizotinib (patients with measurable brain metastases at baseline). In patients with non-measurable brain metastases at baseline, intracranial ORR also favored brigatinib, 67% to 17%.

ALUNBRIG is currently approved in the U.S. for second-line ALK+ NSCLC. It should be approved in Europe by next month (also second-line).

