Dril-Quip enters FEED agreement for Sea Lion project

Dril-Quip (DRQ +1% ) says it has entered into a front end engineering and design contract with Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF), firming up a prior agreement to provide subsea production systems for the Sea Lion Phase 1 Development offshore the Falkland Islands.

DRQ estimates the value of the equipment portion of the scope of work is $207M, which includes plans for as many as 30 subsea production systems.

Under the frame agreement, DRQ is expected to provide vendor financing for up to 30% of the equipment portion of the contract.