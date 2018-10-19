Manpower down 4% post mixed Q3 results

Manpower (MAN -4.7% ) reports revenue rose 1% on a constant currency basis in Q3.

Revenue from services: Americas: $1.04B (-2.0%); Southern Europe: $2.33B (+0.6%); Northern Europe: $1.29B (-5.9%); APME: $713M (+7.2%); Right Management: $47M (-8.9%).

Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO: "We are anticipating the fourth quarter of 2018 diluted net earnings per share to be in the range of $2.15 to $2.23, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 5 cents. This includes an estimated one-time negative impact of 27 cents related to reduced gross profit in France"

