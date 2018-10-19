Tompkins dips 2% after Q3 results disappoint

Tompkins Financial (NYSEMKT:TMP) slips 2.0% after Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.38 failed to meet consensus estimate of $1.40; compares with $1.39 in Q2 and $1.14 a year ago.

"The current interest rate environment is challenging as we, along with most in our industry, have seen narrowing of our net interest margin," says President and CEO Stephen S. Romaine.

Q3 net interest income of $53.2M increases from $51.0M a year ago.

Q3 net interest margin of 3.35% compares with 3.36% in Q2 and 3.40% a year ago.

Q3 noninterest income rises to $7.9M from $7.7M a year ago.

Total loans of $4.8B at Sept. 30, 2018, up 7.0% from a year ago and up 2.9% from Dec. 31, 2017.

