Acme United down 7% post Q3 earnings miss

Acme United (ACU -7.5% ) reported Q3 net sales of $34.7M an increase of 2.8% Y/Y, reflecting the success of Westcott back-to-school scissors, Camillus knives, and first aid products.

U.S. net sales increased by 3% Y/Y; Europe net sales increased by 2% Y/Y in U.S. dollars and 3% Y/Y in local currency; and Canada increased 2% Y/Y in U.S. dollars and 6% Y/Y in local currency.

Q3 Gross margin 35.8% down by 35 bps and operating margin 3.9% down by 188 bps .

SG&A expenses increased by 8% Y/Y to $11.08M.

Company’s bank debt less cash on September 30, 2018 was $46.5M compared to $38.9M a year ago.

